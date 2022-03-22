Director Prasad Oak to Reveal Chandramukhi Tomorrow. Confused? Read to Know More

Director Prasad Oak’s next Chandramukhi will hit the theatres on April 29 this year. However, the film has been in the news, for the look of the titular character has not been revealed yet. And now that there’s enough excitement about the titular role and the actor playing it, Prasad is all set to reveal her. The director has also uploaded an Instagram reel.

In the reel, we can see Vishakha Subhedar, Namrata Yogesh Sambherao, Rasika and Chetana Bhat. Actresses Vanita Kharat and Shivali Parab are also present in the reel. We see Vishakha, Namrata, Rasika, Chetana and Vanita asking, “Who is Chandra (Chandramukhi)?” At this moment, Shivali says that she is Chandra but adds that everyone should watch the film to find out who is playing the titular role.

Prasad has written the caption in Marathi for this reel which, roughly translated, reads, “Everyone has a question. Everyone is curious. Tomorrow everyone will know… But Shivali is this true?" Prasad added a laughing emoji at the end.

Amruta Khanvilkar commented, “Awleeee" with clap emojis. Some users replied writing that she is the one enacting Chandramukhi’s role. There have been reports in the past that Amruta is playing the titular role but as of now, no official confirmation has been made by makers.

Check out the teaser of this film. We can see a lady with her face hidden doing Lavani dance in this reel. The teaser goes on to showcase a political rally and the lady falling in love with someone. The teaser, beautifully embellished with Ajay Atul’s music, has been appreciated a lot by the audience.

Addinath M Kothare and Prajakta Mali are going to be a part of this project.

Chinmay Mandlekar has penned the screenplay for this project.

