Director Prashant Neil To Shoot Huge Climax Sequence For Prabhas' Salaar

Pan-India star Prabhas has become the premium choice for big-budget Telugu movies. Even though his last film Radhe Shyam wasn’t a huge success, Prabha hasn’t let that discourage him. The actor is shooting for his next film, Salaar.

Director Prashanth Neel, who also helmed KGF: Chapter 2, is making Salaar, which is expected to feature several action sequences. The latest about the film is that the film’s climax action sequence will be a major highlight of the venture.

Salaar is being shot on a large scale under the banner of Homebale Films. Director Prashant has planned to make the climax of the movie very different. The climax scenes are expected to be the best scenes of Prabhas’ career. In a short video posted on Twitter on May 18 by the official Twitter handle of the movie, the crew was seen preparing for the huge action sequence.

Other than the climax, the makers have also shot an action sequence in the middle of the sea. They are spending heavily on the film. The action sequence is reportedly 20 minutes long and the budget for this scene alone was around Rs 10 crore.

Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in the movie opposite Prabhas. Jagapathi Babu, EEswari Rao and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in prominent roles. The movie will be released next year but the exact date is yet to be announced.

