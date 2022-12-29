Director Pravin Tarde Announces Sequel To His Anand Dighe Biopic Dharmaveer

Dharmaveer, the recently-released film helmed by renowned Marathi author and director Pravin Tarde, has been a major box-office success. The movie features Prasad Oak and Kshitish Date in the key roles. It is based on the biography of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, and has also won praise from critics. Pravin, after the closing of the box office collection, announced the sequel to Dharmaveer 2. Now, the ace actor-turned-director has shared another update from the project.

A source from the sets of Dharmaveer informed fans that 2024 is scheduled to be the year of its sequel’s release. Fans have to wait another year for the historic drama. The source, on the condition of anonymity, stated that the second part of Dharmaveer will include different parts of Anand Dighe’s life and social work aspects.

The reason Pravin believed Dharmaveer needed a sequel was questioned. While discussing the film’s sequel, Pravin stated that Anand Dighe had contributed so much to society and that his work was so extensive that it couldn’t be covered in a single film. The need for Dharmaveer’s second instalment resulted from this, the filmmaker said.

In response to a question on how he tackles political subjects in movies because it has the potential to offend people, Pravin noted that making movies about politicians’ life involves a certain amount of anxiety. Making a movie about a leader like Anand Dighe, in Pravin’s opinion, was extremely difficult. Despite the difficulties, there are many leaders whose work ought to be made public. Anand Dighe’s influence on society is well acknowledged, remarked Pravin Tarde.

Additionally, Pravin outlined how many people made significant contributions as soon as they learned they were filming a movie about Anand Dighe. For Dharmaveer, some people even offered to donate Rs 21 lakh rupees.

