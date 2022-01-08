Director Priyadarshan Admitted to Hospital After Testing Positive for COVID-19

After a string of celebrities testing positive for the coronavirus, including some renowned Bollywood names, now film director Priyadarshan has also been reportedly infected. As per reports, Priyadarshan was admitted to Apollo hospital in Chennai after he turned out to be COVID-19 positive. Although not much information is available regarding the condition of the director, reports suggest that he is stable now and recuperating.

Priyadarshan, who is known for helming some of the most remarkable films in Bollywood like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hera Pheri, Hungama and many more, made his comeback in the industry after eight long years. As his 2013 action-drama Rangrezz failed to perform at the box office, he took a break and then released the second part of the Hungama franchise directly in 2021.

Gaining momentum, the director has recently released one of his biggest projects Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. The 2021 action-drama film which stars Mohanlal, Sunil Shetty and Keerthy Suresh among others even bagged a national award. It had clinched the National Award for the Best Feature Film at the 67th National Film Awards last year in March.

The film hit the theatres on December 2 and was later made available on Amazon prime as well. In conversation with the Indian Express, Priyadarshan had detailed the hard work he put into crafting Marakkar. He had even revealed that the film was ready to be released in just 102 days but he had to wait for more than two years due to the ongoing pandemic. “It was such a relief when I saw it on the big screen,” he had said.

Earlier, as the daily COVID-19 positivity rate has increased off late, several B-town celebs have announced getting infected from the virus. A day ago musician Vishal Dadlani also took to his Instagram handle to share that he has tested positive. From actor John Abraham and his wife to producer Ekta Kapoor and even actress Kubra Sait, many have tested positive so far.

