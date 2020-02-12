Take the pledge to vote

Director R Balki Reveals Difficulties of Getting Amitabh Bachchan on Board a Film

R Balki is currently working on his next script and it has led to rumours that he will be casting Amitabh Bachchan in it. The duo has collaborated in several Bollywood feature films.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
Director R Balki recently revealed that despite having worked with megastar Amitabh Bachchan thrice in films, it is still very difficult to get the actor to sign on for a project.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Balki stated that casting Bachchan has never been easy and never would be. He added that his work with Bachchan had come out to be well received as the director always focused on making something 'special'.

"It is never easy to get Mr. Bachchan on board for a project or a film. It never was and never will be. My motto is to make a special film with him and push the envelope. Otherwise, why make it at all? Our associations worked because I never think too much about how a role or a story starring Amitji would work out."

The duo last worked together in the 2015 film titled Shamitabh. While the film did well commercially, it received mixed reviews for its climax. Apart from this, the two have also worked on films like Cheeni Kum and Paa.

Balki has even cast Bachchan in cameo roles in some of his other films like Ki and Ka and PadMan. Now rumors have been floating around that the Balki is working on another script and plans on casting Big B in one of the roles. Balki did not confirm or deny this and even suggested that he himself has not considered the cast of the new film yet.

"I am writing a script, let’s see how it goes. Only once I finish the script, will I think about the next step. I have written scripts with actors in mind, but not every script takes that path. For the current script, I am not thinking of any actor right now."

