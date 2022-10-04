Director R K Selvamani Clarifies Buzz Around Daughter Anshumalika's Debut

A few days ago, it was reported that Anshumalika, the daughter of director RK Selvamani and veteran actress Roja, will debut opposite Dhruv Vikram in a new Telugu/Tamil film. Now, director Selvamani has denied this news and called it a rumour. He also mentioned that his daughter is going abroad for further studies and will return home after four years. Speaking about the same, he said, “If she wants to come back and act, then a decision will be taken about it.”

Reportedly, Vikram is searching for a solid script for his son Dhruv Vikram’s Tollywood debut. Simultaneously, he is also looking for a fresh face, for which Anshumalika was said to be under consideration.

In October last year, Anshumalika was featured on the cover of UK based magazine Influencer. She was honoured with the ‘Young Superstar’ award for working towards a cause for society. Anshumalika is a multi-talented emerging award-winning author, entrepreneur, and social worker.

Director RK Selvamani was a leading director in the 90s and later became the President of FEFSI (Federation of Film Workers of South India). He stood by the cinema workers despite many crises.

As far as personal life is concerned, Selvamani married actress Roja in 2002. The couple has a daughter named Anshumalika and a son named Krishna Lohit.

Speaking of veteran actress Roja, she needs no introduction today. During the 90s, she was the most sought-after actress in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. In her heyday, Roja worked with all the top heroes of the time from Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Mohan Lal to Mammootty, Karthik, Prabhu, Sathyaraj, and Prashanth.

