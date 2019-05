Director Raghava Lawrence Quits Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Says He Feels Disrespected

Dear Friends and Fans..!I

Filmmaker-actor Raghava Lawrence has stepped down as the director of Akshay Kumar's upcoming horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb, a day after the first look poster of the film was released. Lawrence took to Twitter to inform the film community that the poster, which was revealed on Saturday and was hosted by Kumar and the leading lady of the film, Kiara Advani, on their respective Instagram account, was unveiled without informing him beforehand and that he felt "disrespected" and "disappointed" when he got to know about it from a "third person."In a long note posted on Twitter, Lawrence mentioned that not only was he upset with the poster launch without having any prior knowledge of it, but was also not satisfied with the design of the poster itself. He also pointed out that he will subsequently meet Kumar and give him the script, but will be stepping down from the director's post "in a good way."See the filmmaker's full note here:Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of Tamil hit Muni film series, specifically Muni 2: Kanchana (2011). The original film had Lawrence as the lead actor and director. In the Hindi remake, Kumar is supposed to play the character of a man who is possessed by the spirit of a transgender woman. Entering Akshay's body is how the woman takes revenge from those who caused her death.Laxmmi Bomb will mark the return of Kumar in the horror-comedy genre after Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). The film, as announced by Kumar, will release on June 5, 2020.