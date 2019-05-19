Director Raghava Lawrence Quits Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Says He Feels Disrespected
On Saturday night, hours after the first look poster of 'Laxmmi Bomb' was released by Akshay Kumar on social media, Raghava Lawrence stepped down as the director of project.
Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram
In a long note posted on Twitter, Lawrence mentioned that not only was he upset with the poster launch without having any prior knowledge of it, but was also not satisfied with the design of the poster itself. He also pointed out that he will subsequently meet Kumar and give him the script, but will be stepping down from the director's post "in a good way."
See the filmmaker's full note here:
Dear Friends and Fans..!I— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 18, 2019
In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character. So I have decided to step out of the project, #Laxmmibomb Hindi remake of Kanchana@akshaykumar
@RowdyGabbar @Advani_Kiara pic.twitter.com/MXSmY4uOgR
Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of Tamil hit Muni film series, specifically Muni 2: Kanchana (2011). The original film had Lawrence as the lead actor and director. In the Hindi remake, Kumar is supposed to play the character of a man who is possessed by the spirit of a transgender woman. Entering Akshay's body is how the woman takes revenge from those who caused her death.
View this post on Instagram
Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @kiaraaliaadvani & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020💥 Fox Star Studios Presents A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House Written by Farhad Samji Directed by Raghava Lawrence Produced by Aruna Bhatia, Cape of Good films Produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Produced by Fox Star Studios @foxstarhindi @shabskofficial @tusshark89 #CapeOfGoodFilms
Laxmmi Bomb will mark the return of Kumar in the horror-comedy genre after Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). The film, as announced by Kumar, will release on June 5, 2020.
