Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Director Raghava Lawrence Quits Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Says He Feels Disrespected

On Saturday night, hours after the first look poster of 'Laxmmi Bomb' was released by Akshay Kumar on social media, Raghava Lawrence stepped down as the director of project.

News18.com

Updated:May 19, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Director Raghava Lawrence Quits Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Says He Feels Disrespected
Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram
Loading...
Filmmaker-actor Raghava Lawrence has stepped down as the director of Akshay Kumar's upcoming horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb, a day after the first look poster of the film was released. Lawrence took to Twitter to inform the film community that the poster, which was revealed on Saturday and was hosted by Kumar and the leading lady of the film, Kiara Advani, on their respective Instagram account, was unveiled without informing him beforehand and that he felt "disrespected" and "disappointed" when he got to know about it from a "third person."

In a long note posted on Twitter, Lawrence mentioned that not only was he upset with the poster launch without having any prior knowledge of it, but was also not satisfied with the design of the poster itself. He also pointed out that he will subsequently meet Kumar and give him the script, but will be stepping down from the director's post "in a good way."

See the filmmaker's full note here:




Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of Tamil hit Muni film series, specifically Muni 2: Kanchana (2011). The original film had Lawrence as the lead actor and director. In the Hindi remake, Kumar is supposed to play the character of a man who is possessed by the spirit of a transgender woman. Entering Akshay's body is how the woman takes revenge from those who caused her death.



Laxmmi Bomb will mark the return of Kumar in the horror-comedy genre after Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). The film, as announced by Kumar, will release on June 5, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram