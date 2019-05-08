English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Director Raj Kumar Gupta: ‘India's Most Wanted’ Shouldn’t be Politicised, It’s Not Against Anyone
Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead, India's Most Wanted is slated to release on May 24.
The poster of India's Most Wanted. (Image: Instagram)
With questions being raised on social media over his new movie India's Most Wanted, director Raj Kumar Gupta insists no political intention has driven the film’s narrative, which is said to be set in the era of UPA rule.
He asserted that they are not targeting anyone with the project. "The kind of environment which we are in right now, everything and anything can get politicised. The film is not against anyone," Gupta told IANS.
"By doing so, we will be insulting our intelligence agencies and unsung heroes who do so much for the country. They are so selfless as they keep doing their job silently and keep us safe. We will be insulting them by politicising it," added the filmmaker, who started working on the film in 2013.
The film’s teaser highlighted the number of blasts that took place during 2007 to 2013. A section of social media users questioned whether the makers were targeting the previous Congress-led UPA government in the election season.
"It is not meant like that. The release of the film or when it gets made, is not in my control. My thing is that whenever I feel inspired by something that has happened, I decide to make a film," Gupta said.
"But it is not to coincide with anything. It should not be politicised. We will be insulting our people by doing so. It should not be done like that."
A verse from the Bhagavad Gita being quoted by the on-screen terrorist has become another point of contention for many. But Gupta says there's a context to it. "One has to look at it with the context. One should not look at things in isolation. It is not something which is cooked up. It is something which came in research and there is a context in the film.
"So, one has to see that point of view in the film. There is even a befitting reply to it which one will see in the film and understand it," said the filmmaker, who has earlier made films like Aamir, Raid and No One Killed Jessica.
Inspired by true events, India's Most Wanted unfolds the story of a mission that resulted in the capture of the country's most wanted terrorist, without firing a single bullet. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Gupta and Myra Karn, the film is slated to release on May 24.
There's speculation that it is about militant group Indian Mujahideen's founder Yasin Bhatkal, who once topped Delhi Police's list of 15 most wanted terrorists. Bhatkal was arrested from the India-Nepal border after a joint operation by Bihar Police and intelligence agencies in August 2013.
On not revealing the identity of the terrorist, Gupta said, "The film is inspired by true events. What is there in the film and what is not, one has to come to the theatre to see it and make that judgment. There is no attempt to hide anything (from our side). But one has to watch the film to come to any conclusion."
