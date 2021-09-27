Director Rajiv Menon's Daughter Saraswathi To Soon Make Her Acting Debut

Saraswati Menon, daughter of top cinematographer and director Rajiv Menon is about to make her debut as an actress soon. According to sources, Saraswathi will be seen in a movie of popular director Arun Matheswaran. No official announcement regarding this has yet been made by Saraswathi or the filmmakers.

It is being said that Saraswathi will be seen opposite actor Vasanth Ravi. Saraswathi remains active on social media and she keeps sharing her journey with her friends and family on her Instagram account.

On the work front, Saraswathi is currently working as an in-house writer and director with Mindscreen Cinemas. Saraswathi has also given her voice for a song for his father Rajiv Menon’s director venture Sarvam Thaala Mayam. Apart from being a director, writer and singer, Saraswathi is a great dancer too.

Arun Matheswaran made his debut in Tamil cinema with the movie Rocky in 2019. The trailer of the movie created a ripple among film enthusiasts with its visuals and intriguing style. Vasant Ravi was the lead actor in the film. Arun Matheswaran has also directed the movie Saani Kaayidham starring Selvaragavan.

Indian cinema is full of heirs. Not only male but also female heirs dominate the screen. Leading actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali khan and Janvi Kapoor are among the Bollywood heroines who come from filmy families.

In the Malayalam film industry, too many children of directors and actors are coming forward to make their career in acting, including Director Priyadarshan’s daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan. In the Tamil film industry, director K Bhagyaraj’s daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj and director Shankar’s daughter Aditi have already made their marks as actresses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here