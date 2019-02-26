English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Director Rajiv Rai Wants to Turn his Kajol-Bobby Deol Starrer Gupt into a Franchise
Starring Kajol, Bobby Deol and Manisha Koirala in lead roles, Gupt was one of the most well-received suspense thrillers of the 90s.
Old photos of Bobby Deol and Kajol. (Images: Instagram)
Filmmaker Rajiv Rai, best known for his 1997 murder mystery Gupt—which starred Kajol, Bobby Deol and Manisha Koirala in lead roles—says he wants to turn the popular crime drama into a franchise, much like what the Bhatts have done with the Murder films.
Talking about it, he told Bollywood Hungama, “I haven’t really written a version of Gupt but I have a concept that I might want to do in a few years from now. It won’t be a sequel as Kajol dies at the end and it ends happily.”
“I wouldn’t mind franchising Gupt if the story I write is better than the first one with a completely different story. I might just use the title, the soul of the film and the names of the characters but story and cast wise it will be a completely different film. The idea is to show the audience a brand new film as they get bored watching the same thing. I have to offer them something new every time. It’s something like the Bhatts have franchised the Murder series,” he added.
On the project he is currently working on, Rai said, “I think what I am directing (and writing) now is one of the best murder mysteries ever written. It’s a suspense, whodunit thriller, crime, action and emotional drama. I haven’t worked so hard because I am doing a comeback of sorts after years.”
“My script is completely locked and bound with dialogues now. It’s a complicated idea and a difficult subject but it’s a movie with a controlled budget. The subject that I have worked out is not a sequel or remake. People have approached me for many remakes including Johny Mera Naam, Vidhaata, Deewar, Trishul, Mohra, Gupt and Tridev. I am not against sequels but right now the movie I am making is not a sequel of any of my earlier films,” he added.
