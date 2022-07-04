Director Ramkumar and Actor Vishnu Vishal to Reunite For a New Project

Director Ramkumar and actor Vishnu Vishal, who last teamed up for the super hit film Ratsasan, are likely to come together again for a new project. With the success of Ratsasan, it is said that the expectations from this yet-to-be-announced project will be high. The announcement of Ramkumar-Vishnu Vishal’s second film is likely to be out in a couple of weeks.

Mundasupatti fame Ramkumar was signed to direct a new film starring Dhanush, produced by Sathya Jyoti. However, as the director took more days to complete the story of the film, actor Dhanush got busy with his other lined-up projects.

As a result, Ramkumar tried to direct the film with Sivakarthikeyan but that too couldn’t happen. Now, Ramkumar and Vishnu Vishal are going to work for the second time. It is said that Vishnu Vishal or Satya Jyoti’s company may produce the new film.

Ratsasan, the 2018 psycho-thriller drama, was well-received by the audience and critics. In addition to Vishnu Vishal, the film had Kaali Venkat, Amala Paul, and Munishkanth playing important roles.

Speaking of Vishnu Vishal, the actor’s last outing was FIR, presented by actor Ravi Teja. Emerging as a commercial success, the film won the appreciation of the critics and audience.

On the work front, the actor has yet another project with Ravi Teja, which will also be produced by Vishnu Vishal himself. Titled Matti Kushti, it will be directed by Chella Ayyavu under the banner of RT Teamworks and Vishnu Vishal Studioz banners. A small glimpse of the film was released in April this year. Touted to be a sports family drama, the storyline of the project will revolve around the sport of wrestling.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.