Director Ranjith's Controversial Statement on Kozhikode Theatres Sparks Criticism

Chalachitra Academy chairman and director Ranjith has courted controversy over a statement at a meeting of the organising committee of the Women’s Film Festival. The statement caused protests on social media with the demand for Ranjith to withdraw the statement.

Ranjith commented at a meeting attended by theatre owners. During the meeting, Ranjith jokingly mentioned that there was a need to hold a regional festival in Kozhikode as well as in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. “Sir, do you want to make milk sauce and serve it in the columbine?” Ranjith said, insulting the theatres in Kozhikode.

He said that Kozhikode does not have good theatres like Thiruvananthapuram. Participants of the event said that the statement was insulting to the people of Kozhikode.

The Kairali-Sree theatre will screen 24 films by women directors on July 16, 17, and 18. The organising committee meeting of the 3rd International Women’s Film festival was organised by the State Film Academy as part of the Samam project of the department of culture. It was held at Hotel Maharani in Kozhikode.

MP Elamaram Kareem inaugurated the event while Pradeep Chokli was also present. Women’s commission chairperson P Sathi Devi unveiled the logo at the event.

Ranjith Balakrishnan is not only a director but also known as a screenwriter, lyricist, producer, and actor. He predominantly works in Malayalam cinema and made his directorial debut in 2002 with Ravanaprabhu. He has won several awards for his projects such as Thirakkatha and Indian Rupee. He is the current chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

