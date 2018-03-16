GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Director Ridley Scott In Talks To Direct 'Queen & Country' Adaptation

IANS

Updated:March 16, 2018, 5:56 PM IST
Director Ridley Scott In Talks To Direct 'Queen & Country' Adaptation
Image courtesy: Reuters Pictures
Veteran director Ridley Scott is in talks to helm the cinematic adaptation of graphic novel Queen & Country. Scott will also produce the project with Chernin Entertainment if the deal closes, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The comic book series from Greg Rucka is based on a British Secret Intelligence Service operative named Tara Chace, one of a group of three field operatives dedicated to preserving British intelligence internationally whose identity is compromised following an assassination.

Illustrated by artists including Chris Samnee, Carla Speed McNeil and Bryan Lee O'Malley, the series ran for 32 issues from 2001 to 2007 and won an Eisner Award for best new series in 2002.

Ellen Page was at one time set to star in the film, when it had a script from screenwriter Ryan Condal, whose draft followed scripts written by John Rogers and Rucka.

However, the current status of the script is unknown.

