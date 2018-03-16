English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Director Ridley Scott In Talks To Direct 'Queen & Country' Adaptation
Ellen Page was at one time set to star in the film, when it had a script from screenwriter Ryan Condal, whose draft followed scripts written by John Rogers and Rucka.
Image courtesy: Reuters Pictures
Veteran director Ridley Scott is in talks to helm the cinematic adaptation of graphic novel Queen & Country. Scott will also produce the project with Chernin Entertainment if the deal closes, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
The comic book series from Greg Rucka is based on a British Secret Intelligence Service operative named Tara Chace, one of a group of three field operatives dedicated to preserving British intelligence internationally whose identity is compromised following an assassination.
Illustrated by artists including Chris Samnee, Carla Speed McNeil and Bryan Lee O'Malley, the series ran for 32 issues from 2001 to 2007 and won an Eisner Award for best new series in 2002.
Ellen Page was at one time set to star in the film, when it had a script from screenwriter Ryan Condal, whose draft followed scripts written by John Rogers and Rucka.
However, the current status of the script is unknown.
Also Watch
The comic book series from Greg Rucka is based on a British Secret Intelligence Service operative named Tara Chace, one of a group of three field operatives dedicated to preserving British intelligence internationally whose identity is compromised following an assassination.
Illustrated by artists including Chris Samnee, Carla Speed McNeil and Bryan Lee O'Malley, the series ran for 32 issues from 2001 to 2007 and won an Eisner Award for best new series in 2002.
Ellen Page was at one time set to star in the film, when it had a script from screenwriter Ryan Condal, whose draft followed scripts written by John Rogers and Rucka.
However, the current status of the script is unknown.
Also Watch
-
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Thursday 15 March , 2018 Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Snapchat Loses $1.5 Billion In Single Day after Rihanna Calls Out Offensive Ad On App
- Lionel Messi: The Beautiful Game's Favourite Child
- AIFW AW '18: Bipasha Basu is Elegance Personified in a Karishma-Deepa Sondhi Lehenga
- Elon Musk's Resume is Out And it is Giving Everyone Serious Resume Writing Goals
- New Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X Detailed Image Gallery