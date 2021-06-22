Director Rumi Jaffery Praises Rhea Chakraborty’s Work in Chehre

Director Rumi Jaffery is currently writing a new script and waiting for the release of his film Chehre which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty in the lead. Fans are waiting to see if the film, like many others lately, will be released on an OTT platform or will take the traditional approach of theatres. Though Rumi says he has made the movie keeping in mind the theatre perspective, he is open to whatever the producer decides. Since producer Anand Pandit is in the United States presently, the call on its release will be taken once he returns to Mumbai.

The mystery thriller’s release has already been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, people are excited to see what role Rhea will play in the movie. Earlier when Amitabh shared the poster of the film on his Instagram page, there were many discussions surrounding Rhea’s absence from the poster. It was speculated that she was not included in order to avoid enraging Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans who could even boycott the movie. However, now the filmmaker has opened up about the issue.

In an interview with the ETimes, Rumi has denied that Sushant’s episode will have any impact on the film. He added that the actress is playing a very important role in the movie and has done a commendable job.

Rumi also revealed that the film is very close to Big B’s heart and its dialogues will be hit and are sure to “draw whistles.”

Amitabh will be seen playing the character of a lawyer in the film. Apart from the lead actors, the movie also features Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Krystle D’Souza in pivotal roles.

Rumi has written 54 films in his career till now and has directed four movies, including God Tussi Great Ho that starred Salman Khan.

