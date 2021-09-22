Shankar Envisions Rs 10 Crore Mega Action Sequence for Ram Charan’s Next?

Telugu actor Ram Charan and legendary director S Shankar have joined hands for a political thriller. The film’s grand launch event was organised earlier this month when Ram Charan’s father and actor Chiranjeevi clapped for the movie’s Muhurat shot. Kiara Advani, who is the female lead in the movie, was also present at the event. Actor Ranveer Singh also graced the event with his eccentric style. Ranveer will be featured in the Hindi adaptation of Shankar’s 2005 Tamil psychological thriller Anniyan. Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli also graced the occasion.

Ram Charan and Shankar are filming for the political thriller in Hyderabad and the film has hit headlines for an action sequence the filmmakers are planning. The film is going to have a huge action sequence featuring Ram Charan and around Rs 10 crore will be spent on this single sequence alone. This is being projected as the unique feature of the film. The action sequence is likely to have hundreds of fighters along with Ram Charan. The film crew is also building a special train set for the action sequence.

The movie is currently being developed under the working title of SVC 50, and is likely to be released in October 2022. The makers have also launched the movie’s poster. Kiara had also shared the poster during the movie’s grand launch event.

“Excitement level beyond for my First Pan India film. My heart is filled with gratitude to be directed by the one and only Shankar garu and my absolutely wonderful friend and costar Ram Charan produced by Dil Raju garu,” the 29-year-old actress had said on Instagram.

In the poster, Ram Charan, Kiara and hundreds of other characters in all-black suits with matching sunglasses are seen marching towards an institution - possibly a court. Director Shankar is also seen in the poster.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s action epic RRR alongside NTR Junior, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film was expected to release on October 13, but has been delayed due to Covid-19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here