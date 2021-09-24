Director S Vaitla Opens Up About Rumours Over Mahesh Babu’s Dookudu Sequel

Telugu blockbuster ‘Dookudu’ completed its 10 anniversary on September 23. The Mahesh Babu and Samantha starrer was released on September 23, 2011. The action comedy, directed by Srinu Vaitla, was a turning point in the career of actor Mahesh Babu. Over 20 special shows of the classic hit were screened in several theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, to mark the occasion.

There were some rumours about a possible sequel for Dookudu. It was reported that Srinu Vaitla wanted to pitch a script to Mahesh Babu for the part-2 of the movie. But the director has clarified that the script is not that of a sequel.

“It is not Dookudu sequel. But I want to make a film with superstar Mahesh Babu. I think I have a script that perfectly suits him. I will narrate to him and hopefully he will say okay,” he was quoted as saying by Mirchi9.

Srinu Vaitla revealed that his next directorial venture is titled D&D, while clarifying that it is not a sequel to his 2007 action comedy Dhee. But the movie, according to him, will have the “flavour of Dhee”. “A few characters of Dhee will also be seen. The shooting will begin in November and I am planning to finish it by January – February. I am very confident of the film.”

Dookudu remains Srinu Vaitla’s biggest hit till date. The film grossed Rs 101 crore globally and became the highest grossing Telugu film of 2011. The film also collected more than Rs 57 crore for the distributors.

While Mahesh Babu went on to star in even bigger hits after Dookudu, Srinu Vaitla could not capitalise much on the film’s success. His last outing Amar Akbar Anthony featured Ravi Teja and Ileana D’Cruz and was released in 2018. Despite high expectations, the film bombed at the box office and could collect only Rs 18 crore.

The director asserted that he has rectified his mistakes, saying he will now do films according to the ongoing trend. He also has three scripts ready with him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here