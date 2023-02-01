One of Tamil cinema’s leading actors and renowned politicians Vijayakanth is now facing the most difficult phase of his life. Fondly called the Captain of Tamil cinema, Vijayakanth underwent surgery in which three of the toes on his right foot were amputated. The Tamil film industry has plunged into grief with the declining health of Vijaykanth and hopes for his speedy recovery. Recently, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar decided to motivate the Virudhagiri actor and visited him on his wedding anniversary. A couple of pictures from their meeting have been shared on Twitter by Vijayakanth. Vijayakanth’s followers were deeply touched by this humble gesture by Chandrasekhar and wished that their favourite Captain would recover as soon as possible.

For those who don’t know, a statement issued by Vijayakanth’s political party, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) said that the toes on the feet of the actor had been amputated as per the advice of doctors. The diabetes problem that has been troubling Vijayakanth for a long time now had caused blood to flow in an irregular fashion to his toes. As per the statement issued in Tamil, this problem which became severe with time necessitated the need for amputation. The party’s statement had urged office bearers, supporters, and the public not to believe rumours that were being circulated on social media about the actor’s health. They had constantly repeated that Captain is constantly recovering.

Despite the claims made by Vijaykanth’s party, fans have been constantly tense about his condition. Their anxieties were increased after his latest picture of a shrinking face and weight loss surfaced on social media. Fans were extremely pained and said that they can’t believe that the actor has been pushed to such a deplorable state due to health complications.

A user wrote, “I have celebrated you (Vijayakanth) as a fan. My heart is in pain to see you in such a state." Another wrote, “Once a king always a king." They had expressed their prayers for the actor to recover from his health complications.

Amid his health concerns, it was reported that Vijaykanth will make a comeback to films with Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan.

