Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali Didn't Know Sonam Kapoor was Anil Kapoor's Daughter Before Saawariya

On Monday, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor completed 13 years in the film industry. She made her debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007. In an Instagram post, the actress shared her first ever cover shoot for Vogue India from the sets of Saawariya. Sonam expressed her gratitude to fans and directors who believed in her. The picture also featured her co-star from the movie, Ranbir Kapoor.

Before Sonam made her debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, she worked with him as an assistant director. Last year, while promoting her movie The Zoya Factor, Sonam had revealed how she told her mother Sunita Kapoor that she wanted to work with Sanjay rather than going to college. Her mother had answered with a definite ‘no’.

Sonam then spoke to her father Anil Kapoor, who did express his scepticism since he did not know Sanjay personally. The Neerja actor told her father that even Ranbir is working as an assistant director on the film.

On his first meeting with Sonam, Sanjay did not know she was Anil's daughter. In an interview to ETC Bollywood, Sonam said that when she first went to Sanjay's office, he had come back from church and looked at her and asked if she had come for an acting audition. Sonam replied that she had come to work as an assistant director. However, Sanjay told her that she should act as well to which Sonam agreed.

Later on, when the Devdas director discovered who Sonam's father was, he got pretty upset. Sonam said that she was 17 at the time and after lying a lot, she got the job on her own. Sonam made her debut opposite Ranbir in Saawariya, which was not a commercially successful movie but did successfully launch the two star kids. It was on the same day that Deepika Padukone also made her debut with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Farah Khan, the movie was a blockbuster hit.