Director Santhosh Ananddram Announces Auditions For His Film With Yuva Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar’s nephew Yuva Rajkumar has signed a three-film deal with production house Hombale Films. Amongst these three movies, his first will be directed by Santhosh Ananddram and it’s yet to be titled. Recently, the makers have zeroed in on a unique idea to promote this movie. They have announced auditions for aspiring actors to be a part of their film. Santhosh informed us about these auditions in a tweet. These auditions are going to be held on November 26 at Kootakkala Auditorium, Mangaluru from 9 AM to 2 PM. Anyone who is between the age group of 16-25 can take part in these auditions. Santhosh requested the artists to make the most of this opportunity.

The director also shared the email id and other phone numbers that the candidates can contact regarding further details.

Santhosh is extremely excited about this venture and shared his thoughts with a portal in an interview. He said, “I am happy that we are officially announcing this film. I am eager to embark on this creative journey with Yuva. We have known each other for 4-5 years. We have discussed cinema and shared our thoughts. I have a bond with him, so we are all eager to see his journey begin."

This is not the first time Santhosh has partnered with a member of the Rajkumar family for a film. He has also directed films like Raajakumara and Yuvarathnaa with the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. There were reports that he was going to team up with Puneeth for the third time, but it could not be completed.

Some of the viewers had the opinion that after Puneeth’s demise, Yuva was roped in to play his part. When asked about this by a portal, Santhosh denied these reports. He said that this is a completely different story which is more suited for Yuva. More details about this film are yet to be revealed.

