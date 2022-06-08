Director Santhosh Ananddram's Handwritten Postcard For 777 Charlie Director Kiranraj

Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie is all set to hit the theatres on June 10 but the film is already receiving huge support from the industry. The film is one of the rare ventures to have more than 100 premiere shows across the country.

The film has also been specially premiered for pet parents as it talks about the relationship of a dog and a man. Recently, director Santhosh Ananddram penned a heartfelt note for Rakshit Shetty and the makers of the film. While writing big social media posts is common, Santhosh did something more intimate and emotional. He wrote a postcard to the director of the film Kiranraj K.

Sharing the photos of the postcard on his social media, Santhosh praised the film. With a handwritten postcard addressed to Kiranraj, the director answered the question, “How did you like Dharma and Charlie’s journey?” The director wrote the reply in Kannada.

The film is a special one for Sandalwood as it speaks a different tale of emotions. The trailer of the film has received a great response from the audience and has created a pre-release hype. The film is said to be released in more than 1800 theatres worldwide, a huge number for a pan-India film.

Earlier, in an interview with Firstpost, Rakshit opened up about choosing films. The actor said, “I wanted to do a film that’s highly relatable to the audience after that larger-than-life, fantasy adventure film. The script by Kiranraj K for 777 Charlie was great and I didn’t have to think twice!”

777 Charlie, which is made originally in Kannada, will have a pan-India release in five languages. The film is produced by Rakshit under his home banner, Paramvah Productions and casts Sangeetha Sringeri, Danish Sait, Raj B. Shetty, and Bobby Simha alongside Rakshit in various pivotal roles. 777 Charlie is the directorial debut of filmmaker Kiranraj.

