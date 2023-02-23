Superstar Ajith Kumar and actress Shalini are one of the most adorable couples in the Tamil cinema industry. The duo fell in love while shooting for director Saran’s romantic action film Amarkkalam. The movie marked Ajith’s 25th film and the first and only time the couple has been seen together on screen. Meanwhile, recently director Saran cherished the old memory of the last day shoot of Amarkkalam. The director dropped an old picture from the last day shoot of his 1999 movie Amarkkalam on his Twitter handle. The director is seen standing with actors Ajith and Shalini. A spot boy is seen holding an umbrella over Saran’s head and Shalini is holding a flower bouquet and smiling at the camera. Tweeting the photo, Saran wrote, “Last day of the Amarkkalam Shoot!”

Look at the tweet:

Last day of the Amarkkalam Shoot !'பிரிகிறோம் மீண்டும் சந்திப்போமா' நொடிகள் ! pic.twitter.com/ggkHDR219S— SARAN (@dirsaran) February 20, 2023

Seeing the post, fans showered heart emojis in the comment section.

Ajith and Shalini’s romance began while they were filming for Amarkalam in 1999. The movie also featured Raghuvaran, Raadhika and Nassar in supporting roles. The film was a huge hit. Later, it was dubbed in Telugu as Adbutham. It was also remade in Telugu as Leela Mahal Center and in Kannada as Asura.

Their romantic involvement at the time made Ajith a regular subject of tabloid gossip. According to reports, actor Ramesh Khanna advised Ajith not to marry Shalini. But the love birds tied the nuptial knot in April 2000 in Chennai. The couple had their first child Anoushka, born on January 3, 2008, and later in March 2015, they became parents for the second time after their son Aadvik was born.

On the professional front, Ajith was recently seen in the Tamil-language action heist film Thunivu. The movie is written and directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Ajay and Veera in supporting roles. The movie marks the third collaboration between Ajith, Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. They earlier worked together in Nerkonda Paarvai (2019) and Valimai (2022).

Thunivu was released theatrically on January 11 in the week of Pongal. The film was a huge commercial success and crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the global box office. So far, the film has grossed Rs 145.14 crore in India and Rs 55 crore in international markets. In total, the global collection stands at Rs 200.14 crore.

According to reports, Ajith also has an untitled film with Vignesh Shivan in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here