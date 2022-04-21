Director Seenu Ramasamy Meets Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Applauds Him For His Work

Filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Praising CM Stalin, Seenu said, “Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr M. K. Stalin, the ‘Male Mother’ who rules Tamil Nadu, will continue to inspire me to continue watching, and enjoying my films.”

Further, Seenu applauded him for effectively handling the Covid-19 situation across the state and said, “His wartime activities against the disease and natural disasters in Tamil Nadu will be remembered.”

“In remembrance, I gave him the book ‘Ten Days That Shake the World’ by John Reed, which I loved and read. He signed the first part of his history book ‘One of You’ and gave it as a gift. “People love ‘, my dear artist, Mr Udayanithi Stalin, congratulated them,” the director went on to add.

Speaking of Director Seenu Ramasamy, he is known for delivering films like Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Neerparavai, and Dharma Dura. The filmmaker has made a name for himself among Tamil fans.

The director currently has several upcoming promising projects.

Idi Muzhakkam, the Tamil drama, is headlined by G V Prakash Kumar and Gayathri Shankar. Meanwhile, the director is currently busy working for Maamanithan, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathri in the lead roles. The film is set to release on May 6. The music for the movie has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Karthik Raja and Ilayaraja, while cinematography and editing were taken care of by M. Sukumar and A. Sreekar Prasad, respectively.

In addition, the director also has Idam Porul Eval with Vijay Sethupathy, Vishnu and Nanditha in lead roles.

