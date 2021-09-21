Director Sekhar Kammula to Helm his Next Thriller With Dhanush

Tamil director Sekhar Kammula has revealed that his next movie with Dhanush is going to be a thriller. He also hinted that it would be a multilingual movie and go on floors in 2022.

Earlier, in June 2021, Kammula had tweeted about the upcoming project. He wrote, “Truly excited and charged. A star who enjoys his performance finds purpose in his performance - Dhanush. Let’s do it once more. Happy to continue the association with Narayana Das K Narang Gaaru n Puskur Ram Mohan Rao Gaaru.”

Sekhar Kammula, Dhanush and the producers of the unnamed movie had met earlier in Hyderabad to discuss the project. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, a unit of the Asian Group of Cinemas, will produce the film. As announced previously, the movie will be released in three languages i.e. Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Tamil star Dhanush was last seen in Jagame Thandhiram, which was released on OTT Platform Netflix in June. The movie, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, had Dhanush playing a gangster. He is also gearing up for his next with Mari Selvaraj. The movie is expected to go on floors next year.

Sekhar Kammula is busy with his upcoming movie, the Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya-starrer “Love Story" scheduled to release on September 24. The story revolves around the love story of two youngsters who come to the city in search of jobs.

Love Story was earlier scheduled to release in April, but couldn’t due to the second wave of Covid-19.

