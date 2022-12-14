Director Shaji Kailas To Reunite With Actress Bhavana After 16 Years For This Film

Malayalam director Shaji Kailas and actress Bhavana collaborated for the 2006 film Chinthamani Kolacase. It was a legal action thriller and was highly admired by audiences. Fans were eagerly waiting to see them churn out another film together, and it looks like their wait has finally come to an end.

Bhavana is going to make her comeback to films after a 5 year sabbatical with the movie Hunt, directed by Shaji. Touted to be a horror suspense thriller, Hunt will go on floors on December 28 in Palakkad, Kerala. Ranji Panicker, Ajmal Ameer, Rahul Madhav, Chandu Nath, G Suresh Kumar, Nandu and Aditi Ravi will also portray key roles in the film.

Nikhil Anand has penned the screenplay, while Kailas Menon has crooned the music. Jackson, who worked as an assistant to famous cinematographer Abhinandan Ramanujath, is associated with Hunt’s cinematography. Jayalashmi Films, known for backing award-winning films like Kaliyattam and Winter, has produced Hunt.

Movie buffs will be excited to see Bhavana portraying a powerful role on screen after a long time. They are interested to know whether Shaji and Bhavana will be able to dish out a stellar success like Chinthamani Kolacase or not.

Chinthamani Kolacase revolves around the story of a criminal lawyer Lal Krishna Viradiar (Suresh Gopi), who helps the most hardened criminals in getting out of legal matters. However, there is a twist in the story. Once these criminals are out, he murders them. The movie takes a drastic turn when he is approached by a group of girls over the death of their college mate Chinthamani (Bhavana). She was ragged and humiliated by them before the murder. Will Lal help them or kill them after procuring bail, forms the core theme of Chinthamani Kolacase.

The popular flick was loved for exemplary performances, diligent camera work and how the courtroom drama was depicted on screen. But the audience pointed out that some of the scenes in the film were quite predictable, due to which Chinthamani Kolacase loses its grip on the subject.

Coming back to Hunt, director Shaji has not revealed more details about it yet.

