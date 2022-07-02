Director Shankar Plans Action Packed Climax Scene For Ram Charan's RC15

Ram Charan’s upcoming film, tentatively titled RC15, has yet another interesting update. The second schedule of the film was recently shot in the Godavari catchment area of Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh. Along with it, a few crucial flashback scenes were also filmed. In addition, some more scenes were shot at a beach in Visakhapatnam.

It is likely that a huge never seen before action sequence will be shown in this movie. Film’s director Shankar has made a range of plans for this sequence, which will be the part of the climax of the movie and it will last for 20 minutes. The action scene for the climax will be shot at a budget of Rs 20 crore. The blasting scenes will be the highlight of this episode.

The film has Bollywood actress Kiara Advani playing the female lead opposite Ram Charan. The thrilling project ensembles the cast of Naveen Chandra, Priyadarshi and Vennela Kishore. In addition, it also has Malayalam actors Jayaram, Sunil and Tamil actor SJ Suriyah playing pivotal roles.

The film features Ram Charan playing a dual role. Being made with a whopping budget of Rs 170 crore, the political action-thriller will be released in Tamil and Hindi languages. Touted to be a political drama, the storyline of the film is said to revolve around electoral reforms.

Speaking of the technical crew, the pan-India project has cinematography by Tirru, who also shot Acharya. S Thaman will compose music for the project, while the editing will be handled by Shameer Muhammed.

Ram Charan is currently riding high on the success of his latest outing SS Rajamouli’s RRR. On the work front, he has multiple projects in the pipeline.

