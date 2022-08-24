Director Shankar To Resume Shooting For Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 ? What We Know

Kamal Haasan is back with another engrossing film, Indian 2. Fans of the veteran actor are eagerly waiting for the sequel to Haasan’s 1996 blockbuster Indian.

It is worth noting that the shoot of Indian 2 came to a standstill in February 2020 after a horrific accident on the sets. However, now the director of Indian 2, S. Shankar, has revealed on Twitter that the shooting for the highly-anticipated film would commence on August 24. The filmmaker also shared an exciting poster of the film.

“Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes,” read the tweet of S. Shankar.

Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes 🙏🧿 https://t.co/s1CjKSGXYM — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) August 23, 2022

Shankar’s tweet has broken the Internet and Indian 2 is trending on Twitter. The vigilante action thriller is being jointly produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies and Lyca Productions. The makers of the film also tweeted about Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

Indian 2 will feature Kamal Haasan as an octogenarian vigilante. The film boasts of a stellar star cast which includes Kajal Aggarwal, Bobby Simha, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Guru Somasundaram, and Samuthirakani.

Superstar Kamal Haasan is currently basking in the success of his recent film Vikram. The action thriller minted around Rs 440 crore at the worldwide box office and emerged as the most successful film of the actor’s career.

Vikram received glowing reviews from both audience and critics alike. The film features Kamal Haasan in terrific form. In the film, the versatile actor can be seen executing edge-of-the-seat action sequences with aplomb.

In addition to Kamal Haasan, Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram and Chemban Vinod. Trade analysts believe that due to Vikram’s phenomenal success, Indian 2 will do great business at the ticket windows. Vikram is currently streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

