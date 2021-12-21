Director Shankar's Daughter Aditi Shankar to Star With Simbu in Corona Kumar Next

Rumour has it that Aditi Shankar, the daughter of director Shankar, will be paired with actor Simbu in the latter’s next titled Corona Kumar.

Simbu’s last film Maanadu was produced by Suresh Kamatchi and directed by Venkat Prabhu. Along with Simbu, Bharathiraja, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja SJ Surya, Daniel Balaji, YG Mahendran, Manoj, Premji, Udaya, Padova Kopi, Arvind Akash, Anjana Keerthi featured in the film that received a resounding success at the box office.

Corona Kumar is still in the pre-production stage, and various other things are being finalised for the film. People are anticipating the movie to be as big a hit as Maanadu, where Simbu played the role of Abdul Khaaliq.

Aditi Shankar made her debut in the Tamil film industry with Viruman, which also starred Karthi in the lead role and was directed by Muthaiah. She is next expected to star in Corona Kumar, to be directed by Gokul and produced under the banner of Vels Film International.

Not much is known about the movie yet, other than the fact that it features Simbu and Aditi Shankar in the lead roles. Simbu will reportedly start shooting for ‘Corona Kumar’ once he finishes shooting ‘Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu’ with director Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The official announcement about Corona Kumar is likely in the coming days. The fans can’t wait to hear more about Simbu’s next.

