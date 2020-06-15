Director Shashank Khaitan Quits Twitter Calling it 'Breeding Ground for Hate and Negativity'

Shashank Khaitan, director of films like Good Newwz and Dhadak, deactivated his Twitter account on Monday, calling it a 'breeding ground for hate and negativity'.

Khaitan said he was done with the micro-blogging platform which could have been used to create a better world, but people chose to spread hate instead.

"Done with twitter... just a breeding ground for hate and negativity... very sad that a platform so powerful, could not be used to create a better world... praying for peace and love always... deactivating my account now ... @Twitterindia," he tweeted quitting the site.

It is not clear what exactly triggered the move. After quitting Twitter, he posted the news on Instagram too.

"Finally deleted my twitter account... I am surely inconsequential, in terms of followers and reach for the platform... but I believe every voice is important... hope such a powerful platform can evolve and reform to spread love and happiness ... Praying for a peaceful world always," he said.

A few days ago the writer-director took to social media to caution people about fake casting calls for his film 'Mr Lele'. In an Instagram post, Khaitan warned people about the fake casting scam.

