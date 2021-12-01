Director SS Rajamouli's RRR Trailer Release Postponed, New Date Soon

The makers of RRR on Wednesday morning announced that the trailer will not be released on December 3. The makers have cited “unforeseen circumstances” behind not releasing the trailer on December 3 as announced on November 29. The team of RRR will announce a new date for the release of the trailer soon. Now, Fans have to wait for a few more days to see a glimpse of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus.

The director has been touring across the country to promote his upcoming film starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devan and Alia Bhatt. The film, a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s, is all set to get a theatrical release on January 7, 2022.

Rajamouli had on November 29, 2021, announced the release date of the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming magnum opus. He had informed the fans that it will be released on December 3, 2021. However, the RRR team has now announced that a new trailer release date will be announced soon.

Due to unforeseen circumstances we aren’t releasing the #RRRTrailer on December 3rd. We will announce the new date very soon. — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 1, 2021

The makers had on November 30, 2021, announced that the trailer release would also be accompanied by an event on December 3.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across north India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the north.

RRR is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments and is releasing on January 7, 2022, after missing its theatrical release multiple times due to the pandemic. At the box office, it will clash with Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiyawadi.

