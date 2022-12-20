Director Sudha Kongara Buys First Luxury Car, Celebrates With Her Favourite People

Director Sudha Kongara has garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics for the boxing drama Irudhi Suttru featuring Madhavan and Ritika Singh. The director also received the National Award for Best Feature Film for Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya. Sudha recently bought her first ever brand new luxury electric Audi car and met her favourite people to show it. She shared a series of photos on social media platforms.

The album began with a selfie of herself with filmmaker Mani Ratnam smiling. Sudha went to his residence to seek blessings from him. The next photo is of music composer GV Prakash Kumar casually standing near the front seat while Sudha clicked a photo of him beside her new car. Then in the next frame, Suriya can be seen in the driver’s seat as they hit the road in the city. The last snap has Sudha, Suriya and Soorarai Pottru producer Rajeskar Pandian standing in front of the car as they pose for the camera.

It also seems that 6 is the lucky number for the director as the green number plate of the car has “0606” at the end.

She penned the caption of the post, “Njoying going green with my first car ever with my favourite people!” She then tagged Suriya, GV Prakash Kumar and Rajeskar Pandian on the post.

GV Prakash Kumar also reacted to the post as he dropped multiple congratulating emojis in the comments section. Chhorii actor Saurabh Goyal also said, “Congratulations Ma’am.” Circkus actor Anil charanjeett also commented, “Congratulations mam.”

Here take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sudha Kongara announced that she will be making a film under the production of KGF makers but the lead actor has not been revealed yet. Sudha is also planning for a reunion with Suriya soon for her next project and she is waiting for the actor to finish his prior commitments.

