Director Sujeeth on Saaho Criticism: 'Love or Hate the Film But Why Target Me?'

Saaho has been making headlines for a few months now but the reason for that has changed from time to time. Seen as Prabhas' next blockbuster after Baahubali, Saaho was one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Made on a reported budget of Rs. 350 crore, it was also revealed to have spent most of its money on action sequences. Unfortunately for the film, this did not please everyone. In a recent interview director Sujeeth opened up on how he had been dealing with the criticism his film has been facing.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Sujeeth said, "I made the film that Prabhas sir, my producers, and I believed in. The audiences came in large numbers to watch it, but still, I am being treated as harshly as if I have committed a crime. I am just staying away from the media and public appearances because of all the negativity being thrown at the movie. Love or hate the film. But why target me?"

Saaho despite earning big bucks in the theaters failed to impress audiences. It was criticized by many for various loopholes in the story which people claimed was also quite predictable. That's not all. The film took a turn for the worse after it was accused of plagiarism as well. French director Jerome Salle had accused Saaho's makers of copying his film Largo Winch. Actress Lisa Ray had also accused them of copying Shilo Shiv Suleman's work on a poster.

Sujeeth claims that currently the only good thing going for him is that Prabhas and his producers continue to support him despite the film's negative reviews. Saaho has currently made around Rs 400 crores worldwide.

