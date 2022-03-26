Director Sukumar Pens Poem for SS Rajamouli After Watching RRR

SS Rajamouli has yet again proved his mettle with the latest outing RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. The film has been receiving appreciation from actors and directors of the Telugu film industry. After watching the film, many, including Megastar Chiranjeevi, rushed to social media to appreciate the director and applaud Ram Charan and Jr NTR for their acting.

Filmmaker Sukumar has now penned a short poem dedicated to Rajamouli. The creative director, sharing the poem on his Facebook handle, wrote, “We have to run to receive you even if you are next to us. You are in the sky. We have to lift our heads to see you. Rajamouli sir, the only difference between you and us. You can make a film like this. All we can see is that. That is the difference.”

Meanwhile, earlier Rajamouli had also lavished praise on Sukumar on a similar level when the film Pushpa was released. Both the directors always appreciate one another for their respective works.

Released on Friday, March 25, the magnum opus, as of now, has grossed more than three million dollars in the premiere shows overseas alone.

Backed by DVV Danayya’s DVV Entertainments, RRR is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century — Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR.

With RRR, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn made their debut in Tollywood. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The film has been released in the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

