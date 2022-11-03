Director Sukumar Shoots 10-Minute Entry Scene For Ram Charan’s Movie: Report

Award-winning filmmaker Sukumar is all set to don the director’s hat for a Ram Charan film, sometime in 2024. The much-talked-about project is said to have been finalised during the making of the 2018 film Rangasthalam. Last year, Sukumar also confirmed that the Ram Charan-starrer was very much on the horizon, but he is currently busy with the highly anticipated sequel of Pushpa: The Rise.

Now, several reports suggest that Sukumar has already shot a ten-minute entry scene of Ram Charan for their upcoming film. According to a report by Mirchi9, the National Award-winning production designer Sabu Cyrils spilled the beans about the Ram Charan-Sukumar film on Clubhouse. “Ram Charan has already shot 10 minutes of footage for Sukumar’s film before the release of RRR. Sukumar is now demanding the same physical appearance and body for the introduction sequence in the film,” revealed Cyrils on the popular social audio platform.

Top showsha video

Last year, SS Rajamouli spoke about being aware of the scene. During a media interaction, the RRR director jokingly said that Sukumar would have a heart attack if he divulged details about the scene. Rajamouli also heaped praises on Ram Charan’s entry scene by calling it “awesome”.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently busy with S Shankar’s upcoming bilingual film, tentatively titled RC15. Produced by Dil Raju, the political thriller also stars Kiara Advani and J Suryah in lead roles. RC15 is expected to open in cinema halls in the second quarter of 2023.

Besides the S Shankar directorial, Ram Charan was also gearing up to work with Gowtam Tinnanuri. However, the film got shelved due to unknown reasons. Sukumar, on the other hand, has a film with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline after Pushpa: The Rule. But, the status of the untitled film remains unclear as of yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News here