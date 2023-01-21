Director Suseenthiran Shares Update About Actor Vijay Antony's Health

Tamil actor Vijay Antony is currently shooting for the sequel of his blockbuster drama Pichaikkaran. Recently, some of the action sequences of the Pichaikkaran 2 were filmed at Langkawi Island in Malaysia. While shooting for one such scene, which involved riding on a water scooter, Vijay lost his balance and injured himself. Luckily, he was saved by an assistant cameraman.

Director Suseenthiran on Friday shared an update on Vijay’s health. ”Doctors have told him to rest for two weeks. He will talk through video. I request all the fans not to be afraid and not to spread false rumours about him," he said.

A post shared by ABP Nadu (@abpnadu)

According to reports, Vijay had to be admitted to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur following the accident. Reportedly, doctors are also considering going for another surgery to treat injuries inflicted on Vijay’s face, but these reports are not officially confirmed yet. Reports have been floating around that the Yaman actor didn’t know how to swim and after falling off the water scooter, he was unable to save himself.

On January 16, film director CS Amudhan also updated the fans about Vijay’s health and tweeted, “Guys I’ve spoken to his nearest circle and @vijayantony is well, he will be back soon with shooting and his many cryptic tweets! Come back strong Nanba..this year is ours!"

Guys I've spoken to his nearest circle & @vijayantony is well, he will be back soon with shooting & his many cryptic tweets! Come back strong nanba..this year is ours!— CS Amudhan (@csamudhan) January 16, 2023

A post shared by Vijay Antony (@vijayantony)

Vijay’s fans will be waiting with great anticipation for a quick recovery of the actor so that he can resume shooting for Pichaikkaran 2. In December 2022, Vijay unveiled the official poster of the film which caused immense curiosity among the cine-goers. The poster shows Vijay standing in place of Lady Justice and holding a weighing scale.

