Director Thangar Bachchan Suggests Jallikattu Winners be Gifted Cows, Land, Not Cars

Cars are being gifted on behalf of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to the cowboys who tame the bulls in the ongoing Jallikattu competitions in Tamil Nadu. Director Thangar Bachchan has expressed his displeasure over this and also made some suggestions.

As the spread of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu is increasing every day, Jallikkattu competitions are being held with more restrictions. Director Thangar Bachchan has criticised the awarding of cars to the winners. According to a statement issued by him in this regard, “When I presented the car to the Jallikkattu player who won the competition last year, I made the same request to the government. But I have heard that the Chief Minister will give a car to the Jallikattu player as a first gift this year too," he said

The director added that we, the Tamils, are proud and happy that the players are willing to put their lives at risk to organise these magnificent competitions. “Now the government must consider the awards that will be awarded to encourage the competition’s victors," he said.

“To what extent have the players who have already received similar car prizes risen in life? We also need to consider what kind of life they are living now.

“To improve their lives instead of cars and other gifts we can give the winners of Jallikattu tools, cows, and land," the director suggested. They also need to keep in mind that they will have to struggle for the rest of their lives to purchase petrol and diesel, he said.

“I urge the Chief Minister to consider this request," Bachan concluded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.