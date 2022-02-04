Director Thiruselvam making comeback to Tamil TV with Ethir Neechal

Director Thiruselvam of Kolangal fame is all set to make his comeback with a new Tamil television serial titled Ethir Neechal. After a break of 7 years, Thiruselvam is returning to Tamil TV as a director with the upcoming serial that will portray bold and progressive female characters. It will premiere on February 7 on the Sun TV channel.

According to a promo released by the channel, Kannada and Telugu TV actress Madhumitha H will be playing the protagonist, Janani. In the promo, director Thiruselvam introduced the plot of the upcoming serial.

The promo shows that Janani hails from a middle-class family and pursues her dreams. Her strict father Nachiyappan ensures that she does not get distracted from her studies. The story revolves around Janani and her fights against the odds to fulfill her dreams.

Director Thiruselvam is known for helming popular TV serials like Kolangal, Metti Oli and Pokkisham. He directed his last television show Kairasi Kudumbam in 2015.

The upcoming serial is also marking the comeback of actress Madhumitha H. She previously worked in Kannada and Telugu television serials like Putamali, Shani and Jai Hanuman. She made her debut in Tamil television with the serial Priyada Manam Vendum, which aired from June 17, 2019 to August 1, 2020.

With Ethir Neechal, veteran actress Gnanam Balasubramanian, popularly known as Bombay Gnanam is also making a comeback to the small screen after a decade.

Actresses Priyadharshini and Kanika will entertain the audience by playing prominent roles in Ethir Neechal. The new serial will be airing at 9:30 pm from Monday to Friday on Sun TV starting from February 7.

