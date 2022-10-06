Director Thulasidas To Turn Actor With Sudhan Raj's Kamban

Thulasidas, the director of popular films like Poochakkaru Mani Kettum, Sooryaputhran, and Mr Brahmachari, is all set to begin his innings in the field of acting.

The director-actor will be seen playing an important role in Kambam, which has been written and directed by eminent production controller Sudhan Raj for the first time. Earlier, speaking about the film, the director said that the presentation of this film showcases many curiosities.

The shooting of the film is moving at a good pace in Thiruvananthapuram. In addition to Thulasidas, director Sajin Lal, producers NM Badusha, Manraj, and Lakshmi Devan, prominent production controllers Eldo Selvaraj, Shyam Thripunithura, and Harshan Pattazhi, and a slew of newcomers acting in this film.

However, Badusha has appeared in films before. In Kambam, he will be seen playing a full-length character in CI Muhammad Iqbal. Meanwhile, Thulasidas also portrays the character of Karanavar Chandran Pillai, who belongs to an ancient clan in the countryside.

Director Sudhan Raj presents the life of ordinary people in the village setting with a little suspense and thriller mood in his upcoming directorial.

This film explores the background of a death that takes place amidst the whirl of a local festival. Through it, many unexpected mysteries are hidden.

Manu Raj, Arun Mohan, Thirumalachandran, Shyam Thripunithura, Manoj Valam Chuzhi, Gopakumar, Sivamurali, Nikhil AL, Laljith, Harshan Pattazhi, Sreekala Sreekumar, Lashmidevan, Bibiadas and Kannada actress Nima Rai also part of the star cast.

Shajil Rockwell and Sunil Prabhakar have penned the lyrics. Priyan and Praveen Venugopal, Ayub are the faces behind cinematography and editing, respectively. Art Direction and Costume Design are handled by Manoj Mavelikara and Rana Pratap. Okaldas is in charge of makeup.

The film is being produced by Sudhanraj and Lakshmi Devan under the Sense Launch Entertainment banner.

