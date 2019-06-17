Director Todd Phillips Shares New Image of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker, Confirms 'R' Rating for Film

New Joker movie, starring Joaquin Phoenix, will be rated R, director Todd Phillips has confirmed. The director also shared a new behind-the-scene image from the set that shows Phoenix looking into a mirror applying his Joker makeup.

In a new Instagram post, Phillips shared a fresh look at Phoenix in character, noting that the actor is putting “finishing touches”. In the comments, a curious fan asked Phillips about the rating of the film.

"MPAA rating?" the fan asked.

To which, the filmmaker replied, "It will be Rated R. I've been asked this a lot. Just assumed people knew. Sorry."

The film is said to be an exploration of a man disregarded by society (that) is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. The standalone is meant to be darker and more experimental in tone and content.

Phillips has co-written the script with Scott Silver. The Joker has memorably been part of two Batman movies with Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger portraying the part. Ledger even won a posthumous Best Actor Oscar for his role in the Christopher Nolan-directed The Dark Knight.

Joker is set for release on October 4.

