Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Director Todd Phillips Shares New Image of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker, Confirms 'R' Rating for Film

New 'Joker' movie is said to be an exploration of a man disregarded by society (that) is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Director Todd Phillips Shares New Image of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker, Confirms 'R' Rating for Film
A screen grab from Todd Phillips Instagram post
Loading...

New Joker movie, starring Joaquin Phoenix, will be rated R, director Todd Phillips has confirmed. The director also shared a new behind-the-scene image from the set that shows Phoenix looking into a mirror applying his Joker makeup.

In a new Instagram post, Phillips shared a fresh look at Phoenix in character, noting that the actor is putting “finishing touches”. In the comments, a curious fan asked Phillips about the rating of the film.

"MPAA rating?" the fan asked.

To which, the filmmaker replied, "It will be Rated R. I've been asked this a lot. Just assumed people knew. Sorry."

View this post on Instagram

Finishing touches.

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on

The film is said to be an exploration of a man disregarded by society (that) is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. The standalone is meant to be darker and more experimental in tone and content.

Phillips has co-written the script with Scott Silver. The Joker has memorably been part of two Batman movies with Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger portraying the part. Ledger even won a posthumous Best Actor Oscar for his role in the Christopher Nolan-directed The Dark Knight.

Joker is set for release on October 4.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram