Director Todd Phillips Shares New Image of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker, Confirms 'R' Rating for Film
New 'Joker' movie is said to be an exploration of a man disregarded by society (that) is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.
A screen grab from Todd Phillips Instagram post
New Joker movie, starring Joaquin Phoenix, will be rated R, director Todd Phillips has confirmed. The director also shared a new behind-the-scene image from the set that shows Phoenix looking into a mirror applying his Joker makeup.
In a new Instagram post, Phillips shared a fresh look at Phoenix in character, noting that the actor is putting “finishing touches”. In the comments, a curious fan asked Phillips about the rating of the film.
"MPAA rating?" the fan asked.
To which, the filmmaker replied, "It will be Rated R. I've been asked this a lot. Just assumed people knew. Sorry."
The film is said to be an exploration of a man disregarded by society (that) is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. The standalone is meant to be darker and more experimental in tone and content.
Phillips has co-written the script with Scott Silver. The Joker has memorably been part of two Batman movies with Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger portraying the part. Ledger even won a posthumous Best Actor Oscar for his role in the Christopher Nolan-directed The Dark Knight.
Joker is set for release on October 4.
