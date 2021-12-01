Director Trivikram's Old Speech About Lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry Goes Viral

Director Trivikram’s 2012 speech about lyricist Sirivennela Seetarama Sastry, who passed away on Tuesday, is now going viral. In his speech, Trivikram said some wonderful things about Sirivennela. The director said that he was not powerful enough to talk about Sastry’s literature. Every single person, who has ever been a fan of the Telugu film industry and its music, would have heard songs penned by Sastry.

The director further said that the legendary lyricist, besides raising the level of Telugu film literature, was also a great poet, who raised the bar for the audience as well. Trivikram called him the rising sun in the middle of the night.

Furthermore, the director said that Sastry could move people with the power of his writing. Since the entire Telugu film industry is very emotional at this point, Trivikram’s words about and for Sastry in this old speech have made the fans and the people even more emotional.

Everything that Trivikram said about the legendary lyricist is surfacing on almost every social media platform. The director is also married to Sirivennela’s niece.

As per media reports, the legend passed away at 4:07 pm on Tuesday, November 30, following cancer-related complications. Sastry was 66 years old and his loss has plunged Tollywood into sadness, Several celebrities, including actors and politicians, have been expressing their grief and condolences to the family through social media.

His condition was critical when he was admitted to the hospital. He was under close observation of a team of expert doctors before he breathed his last.

