Director Varun Kattimani Gears up For Theatrical Release of Bayaluseeme

Actor-turned-director Varun Kattimani is gearing up for the release of his political crime thriller Bayaluseeme. As per the reports, the film has completed its post-production and is ready to hit the theatres soon. While interacting with the media, Varun, who is also the lead actor in the film, shared that it is the first Kannada film to showcase the lives of people in North Karnataka.

The director mentioned that the film focuses on weaver families and showcases how people treat crime and the film is said to be highly entertaining as well. The makers are yet to make an official announcement of the release date of Bayaluseeme.

The audio launch of the film took place in April, this year. The dialogues of the film have been written in the Javari language of North Karnataka. Along with Varun Kattimani, Nagabharan, Ravi Shankar, Samyukta Horanadu, Yash Shetty, Bhavani Prakash, Archana Kottige, TS Nagabharana, Lakshmi Nadagouder, Santhosh Uppin, Nagaraja Bhatt, Mahesh Dodkainavar and Pradeep Raj among others will be also seen in the film.

According to the unclaimed reports, the censor board of film certification has given A certificate to Bayaluseeme. The A certificate means Adults Only, prohibiting anybody under the age of 18 to watch the film in theatres.

