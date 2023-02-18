Venky Atluri directed Vaathi (‘Sir’ in Telugu), starring Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles, released on February 17. It has received mixed reviews so far. While some of the movie goers panned the film for its shoddy script, others appreciated it for choosing an important subject. This film has also drawn attention recently for the controversial remarks made by Venky, who stated that caste-based reservation in the education sector should be abolished.

According to Venky, reservation should be based on financial status instead, which would make education accessible to all. The director made the controversial statement in a recent interview, where he was asked about the most important decision he would take if he becomes the Union Education minister. These remarks have drawn flak from Twitter users, who accused Venky of being ignorant about the caste oppression and other realities necessitating caste-based reservation.

One user has tweeted this video along with the text that read, “Instead of making a film on the education system, first educate yourself. Go read Ambedkar.”

#SIRMovie Education system midha cinema teeyadam kadu sir ,miku first education avasaram ,go read Ambedkar. pic.twitter.com/F6gQv4XOG0— Kaushik (@partofdproblem) February 17, 2023

Another user was disgruntled with this opinion and tweeted that he is not surprised after listening to Venky’s views about reservation. The user ended the tweet that nothing better can be expected from Telugu filmmakers.

Not surprised at all. Cannot expect any better from Telugu film makers. https://t.co/NnBtSsJ84a— Vivek (@DorkChocoMocha) February 17, 2023

Another user tweeted, “I was about to watch your movie today and booked tickets @dhanushkraja but this stupid talk from your movie director has made me not want to watch your movie. Never do another movie with this director #Vaathi #Vaathireview.”

I was about to watch your movie today and booked tickets @dhanushkraja but this stupid talk from your movie director has made me not to watch your movie. Never do another movie with this director #Vaathi #Vaathireview pic.twitter.com/uho3bH8VCO— Yogesh (@YogeshKD2228) February 17, 2023

With a slew of such negative comments surfacing regarding Venky’s views, cine buffs feel that it can have an adverse impact on Vaathi’s collections at the box office. According to a report published in The Economic Times, the Dhanush starrer has earned net Rs 8 crore at the box office in Tamil Nadu and Rs 15 crore all India Despite a predictable storyline, movie goers have applauded Dhanush’s acting in this film. In terms of box office collection, Vaathi has even beat Rohit Dhawan’s film Shehzada, which raked in Rs 8 crore on its opening day.

