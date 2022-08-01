Director Vijay Prasad Apologises for His Latest Venture Petromax

Director Vijay Prasad’s Petromax was released in theatres on July 15 and garnered a good response. Although, due to double meaning and specific scenes, the movie wasn’t able to attract audiences during the rest of its run.

While the movie got popular with certain audiences, not everyone liked it. In this regard, the director then issued an apology.

The director confessed that the movie did not perform as he thought it would. He also said that the reason was not the film crew or the audience, and he didn’t have anyone but himself to blame.



The director made similar efforts with other movies that paid off. In this movie, Vijay tried to make a serious point in a funny way. What audiences were displeased with was too much humour, which became nauseating for some people. Even before the release of the movie, the trailer also received a lot of hate.

Neenasam Satish, Haripriya, Karunya Ram, Nagabhushan, and Vijayalakshmi Singh played pivotal roles in the movie. The story revolves around four orphans and how they find an affectionate older woman. The shooting of the film was completed in 36 days.

The director previously explained the movie by saying, “How these characters meet and set their journey together comes with elements of comedy, emotions, and sentiments.”

Petromax has an intriguing cast, and it is Sathish’s first cooperation with the director and his second with Hariprriya following Neer Dose. The film will be co-produced by Sathish Pictures, Studio 18, and Petromax Pictures, with music by Anoop Seelin and cinematography by Niranjan Babu.

The filmmaker is also working on projects such as Totapuri, which is now under production. Another legendary play by the filmmaker, featuring Jaggesh and Aditi Prabhudeva, will be released in two parts.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here