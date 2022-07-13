Director Vikram K Kumar Appears In Shorts At Thank You Trailer Launch Event; See Pics

The cast and crew of Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna starrer Thank You recently attended the trailer launch event of the upcoming romantic drama in Hyderabad. Interestingly, the trailer launch event of the much awaited film has become the talk of the town as the film director Vikram K Kumar attended the event wearing brown-coloured shorts paired with a green t-shirt and black shoes.

The director’s appearance at his own film’s event stunned everyone. Speaking at the event, Vikram said that he is happy to do such a film with a good team.

Naga Chaitanya was seen in a beige t-shirt paired with a black jacket at the event, which was held on July 12. He completed the outfit with black denim and shoes. Whereas, Raashi Khanna oozed charm as she graced the occasion in a pink dress.

On the occasion, Dil Raju, who has bankrolled the project with Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner said, “This movie is like a feast for Akkineni’s fans. Naga Chaitanya will be seen in three shades in the film. Even after coming out of the theatre, you will travel with the emotions of Chaitanya’s character. After Josh, I wanted to give Chaitu a film he would remember for the rest of his life. That’s it with this movie. This movie will be remembered in everyone’s hearts. Everyone who has seen this movie will walk out of the theater with the feeling that they have seen a wonderful movie.”

“Seeing the love and energy of the fans makes me want to do whatever is difficult. An opportunity to make a film like ‘Thank you’ rarely comes. There are many layers to my character in this. I am confident that this movie will definitely win everyone’s hearts,” expressed Naga Chaitanya.

