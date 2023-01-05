Director Vishnu Mohan Pens a Heartfelt Note For His Friend Unni Mukundan

Malayalam director Vishnu Mohan and actor Unni Mukundan became best friends when they collaborated for the first time in the film Meppadiyan. This drama is written and directed by Vishnu and produced by Unni Mukundan Films. The movie also featured Unni in the lead role. The film was a success and received positive reviews from critics. Recently, the director penned a long note for his buddy Unni Mukundan on his official Facebook page, which has garnered everyone’s attention on social media.

Vishnu shared a candid picture of the two of them and shared that he wishes to work with Unni soon. “Normally, I don’t share my thoughts or opinions on social media like that. But today I am writing because no one else can say these things like me. I always tell Unni that someday we should make a movie about Unni’s life. Because it is doubtful if there is any other actor in the current generation who has all the ingredients required for a commercial film,” his post read.

Unni hailed from an ordinary family in Gujarat. He came by train to make his mark in the Malayalam cinema. The film industry has given Unni such a grand reception that no beginner has ever received. Then for the next 10 years of his career, he did not see much growth. “In my opinion, the reason is Unni didn’t have the proper knowledge about the film industry and many people in the industry were unable to understand his straightforward nature. During this period, Unni was making sincere efforts to remain in the film industry by doing every character he could do,” the post mentions.

Vishnu revealed such details about his friend’s life in his post. Thereafter, he goes on to share how they met each other. It was in 2018, that the duo met by chance and he shared the story of Meppadiyan with Unni. But many of Vishnu’s close people asked him not to cast Unni, and instead, approach anyone else. But Vishnu saw Unni’s interest, support, and dedication to the movie, and these were the reasons he cast him.

But unexpectedly, Covid-19 came; and before Unni’s production decided to finance the film, Vishu approached some other producers. But everyone had a problem with Unni’s casting, and they wondered how he would do justice to the character. They were not convinced and he too was a new director. Later, Unni produced the movie as no one showed faith in them. But the movie was a huge success and received a positive response. The film became the biggest blockbuster of Unni’s career.

“He has made his name from scratch with his efforts and hard work. Seeing Unni’s big successes close makes me happier than anyone else. Because I was a small part of his journey,” Vishu wrote in his heartfelt note.

Both their fans were happy to see the post and showered red heart emojis in the comment box. Unni reshared the post on his Facebook page and said, “Beyond words!” and used the hashtag Friends Forever.

