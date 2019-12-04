Take the pledge to vote

News18 English
News18 » Movies
Director Wes Ball to Helm the New Planet Of the Apes Movie

The franchise is based on the 1963 novel by Pierre Boulle. The first Planet of the Apes film released in 1968, which was followed by a series of sequels and a TV show.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 8:14 PM IST
Director Wes Ball to Helm the New Planet Of the Apes Movie
The Maze Runner director Wes Ball has been roped in to develop and direct a new Planet of the Apes film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it is still unclear if the film will be a fresh reboot of the franchise or an extension of the previous movies, featuring Andy Serkis' motion-captured performance as the ape Caesar.

Planet of the Apes is one of the first major Fox franchises to be redeveloped following the Disney deal.

The franchise is based on the 1963 novel by Pierre Boulle. The first Planet of the Apes film released in 1968, which was followed by a series of sequels and a TV show.

In 2001 Tim Burton directed a remake starring Mark Wahlberg.

A new trilogy of prequel films started in 2011 with Rupert Wyatt's Rise of the Planet of the Apes, followed by 2014's Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes, which released in 2017.

Matt Reeves directed the final two films.

