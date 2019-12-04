Director Wes Ball to Helm the New Planet Of the Apes Movie
The franchise is based on the 1963 novel by Pierre Boulle. The first Planet of the Apes film released in 1968, which was followed by a series of sequels and a TV show.
credits - #WesBall instagram
The Maze Runner director Wes Ball has been roped in to develop and direct a new Planet of the Apes film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it is still unclear if the film will be a fresh reboot of the franchise or an extension of the previous movies, featuring Andy Serkis' motion-captured performance as the ape Caesar.
Planet of the Apes is one of the first major Fox franchises to be redeveloped following the Disney deal.
The franchise is based on the 1963 novel by Pierre Boulle. The first Planet of the Apes film released in 1968, which was followed by a series of sequels and a TV show.
In 2001 Tim Burton directed a remake starring Mark Wahlberg.
A new trilogy of prequel films started in 2011 with Rupert Wyatt's Rise of the Planet of the Apes, followed by 2014's Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes, which released in 2017.
Matt Reeves directed the final two films.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Festive 'Spirit': Thief Whisks Away 3,000 Bottles of Whiskey Worth Rs 16 Lakh in UK
- 'Will Tell My Kids This Man Invented Football': Twitter in Awe of Lionel Messi After Record 6th Ballon d'Or
- Vodafone And Airtel Now Charging For Calls Made to Jio Numbers: What Changed?
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
- Hey Alexa, You're the Grinch Who Stole Christmas: AI Assistant Ruins Holiday Surprise