Director’s Trailer of the Solomante Theneechakal Making Waves with Audiences

The trailer of Malayalam filmmaker Lal Jose’s Solomante Theneechakal is out and it’s getting a good response from the audiences. The trailer has garnered nearly 2.5 lakh views since its release on July 30. The trailer presents the film from the director’s perspective and is currently garnering a lot of attention.

Fans took to the comment section to appreciate the trailer. One user said, “Director’s trailer is wonderful. Mr Lal Jose’s presentation made it excellent as usual. Anxiously waiting to see how Suja’s story is unfolding. Good luck to the Director and entire team.”

Some users also wished for more creative trailers like this, with one saying, “This is like Hitchcock explaining his characters and setting in Psycho. Let more of such creative trailers come into the Malayalam industry.”



The upcoming film features Joju George, Shambhu Menon and Darshana Nair in the lead roles. The screenplay has been written by PG Prageesh, who previously collaborated with Lal Jose on the film Nalpathiyonnu.

Previously, in an interview with Kochi Times, writer PG Prageesh stated that the story centres around two female police officers who reside on the outskirts of Kochi, and the story progresses through several turning points in their lives.

During the interview, the writer also revealed that actor Addis Akkara will portray an inspector, while actor Shambhu Menon will play a character, who lives alone in Kochi and takes up odd jobs for survival.

The film’s music will be composed by Vidyasagar, while the cinematography will be done by Ajmal Sabu. Ranjan Abraham will be in charge of the film’s editing.

In addition to Joju George, the cast of Solamante Theneechakal will also include Vincy Aloshious, Aurora Adya and Addis Akkara in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Lal Jose’s most recent appearance was in the film Meow, which was released in 2021. The narrative for the film was written by acclaimed writer Iqbal Kuttippuram, and the cast comprised Soubin Shahir, Mamta Mohandas, Salim Kumar, Harisree Yousuf, Dileep Parvathi and Manasa Manoj.

Two songs from the film have already been released. The film is expected to hit the big screen on August 18.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here