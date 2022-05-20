'Disappointed' Aamir Khan Asks Ravi Shastri To Watch Lagaan After Latter Gives Feedback On Cricketing Skills

Aamir Khan has expressed his disappointment over Ravi Shastri’s judgment of his cricket skills. The actor had previously reached out to Ravi with the hope of getting selected into one of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the cricketer said that Aamir needed to focus a little more on his leg work.

Reacting to his feedback, Aamir filmed a hilarious video to show his leg work. “Ravi, I am a little disappointed that you did not like my footwork. Maybe you have not watched Lagaan. Do watch it again. Any team would be lucky to have me. Recommend me properly. It will be fun. You wanted footwork right, see this,” Aamir cheekily said in the video while showing off his ‘leg work.’

The video was shared on Aamir Khan’s production house page with the caption, “When the boss demands, you deliver. #AamirKhan has begun working on his footwork. @ravishastriofficial toh selection pakka samjhe na?” In a video, previously shared by Star Sports India, Shastri said, “He looks good in the nets. Probably, he needs to spend some time on his footwork. But should get into most teams.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan has Laal Singh Chaddha. The film has Aamir reuniting with director Advait Chandan, after Secret Superstar. He was also an assistant production manager on Aamir’s 2007 release, Taare Zameen Par. Laal Singh Chaddha also marks the reunion of Aamir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Mona Singh. They were seen in the 2009 box office hit 3 Idiots.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya who is debuting in Bollywood with the film. The film will also see cameos by Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha, an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ 1994 release Forrest Gump, is slated to be released in August this year.

