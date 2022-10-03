'Disappointing Adipurush' Trends As Prabhas Starrer Teaser Upsets All, Netizens Joke 'Saif Playing Ravana or Khilji?'

The teaser of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush was released at a mega event in Ayodhya on Sunday. However, it has left netizens disappointed and upset. Om Raut’s directorial, which will present Prabhas and Saif as Lord Ram and Ravana, is now getting trolled on social media for its ‘poor VFX’.

What has disappointed the most to all is Saif’s look as Ravana. With short hair and beard, netizens are now questioning if the actor will be playing Ravana or Alauddin Khilji in the film. Joking about the same, one of the social media users wrote, “I mean seriously!!! Are they going to change the name of ravan to rizwan ?? Who is styling his beard?? Javid Habib??” Netizens also question the portrayal of Ravana’s Pushpak Viman in the teaser.

I mean seriously!!! Are they going to change the name of ravan to rizwan ?? Who is styling his beard ?? Javid Habib ?? They have made him look like alauddin khilji #AdipurushMegaTeaserLaunch #Adipurush #disappointed #animation pic.twitter.com/MGZTtqqicz — உன்னைப்போல் ஒருவன் (@Sandy_Offfl) October 2, 2022

Saif Ali Khan idea !!

” How it could be if I represent Ravana in typical Mughal Style”

And Here we go .. #Adipurush #DisappointingAdipurish pic.twitter.com/MrO8iMbTJz — ️ Is ಸತ್ಯ ನಿತ್ಯ (@ProudKannadiga2) October 2, 2022

Some people went on to say that the film looks no better than an animated movie and argued that nobody can beat Arun Govil from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana. Complaining about poor looks and VFX, netizens went on to say that Adipurush is an insult to Ramayana. “Sir @omraut when you turn a epic tale into movie; consider every character as valued as the main lead ones. Why Hanuman Ji is picturized so bad, appreciate your efforts to represent such a big tale on screen but as totally #DisappointingAdipurish,” one of the Tweets read.

Sir @omraut when you turn a epic tale into movie; consider every character as valued as the main lead ones. Why Hanuman Ji is picturized so bad, appreciate your efforts to represent such a big tale on screen but as totally #DisappointingAdipurish — Pankaj Solanki (@pankajsolankii) October 2, 2022

I was wrong about #Adipurush, we can’t do justice to stories like #Ramayana & #Mahabharata unless we have a budget of 1000+ crores. #Adipurush looks promising but I am #disappointed with the VFX & CGI. Instead of Prabhas’s hefty fees, makers could have invested that money in VFX. pic.twitter.com/1s6gCb9Phh — Manish Raj Srivastav (@saddaaindia) October 2, 2022

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. It will hit theatres on January 12, 2023.

