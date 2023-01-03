'Disappointing!' Shark Tank India 2 Judges Face Backlash For Rejecting Vineeta Singh Competitor's Pitch

The second season of Shark Tank India premiered on Monday, January 2. While the show largely left the audience impressed, there is something that has also left some people disappointed. During the first episode of season two, a pitch about a makeup brand named Recode was rejected because it was shark Vineeta Singh’s Sugar’s competitor brand. While sharks were impressed with the pitch, all of them except Peyush Bansal rejected it because it was from Vineeta Singh’s industry.

This left netizens upset. Soon after the episode aired, several social media users took to Twitter and expressed disappointment with Sharks’ decision. While some questioned sharks for their logic behind rejecting the pitch, others called it unfair. “Disappointed with Shark Tank India this season, poor people who have the same line of business as any of the judges, will not get investment just because shark doesn’t want to lose their friend. What kind of logic is that?” one of the Tweets read. Another social media user shared, “why have they turned shark tank season 2 into a full tv serial drama. “mein apne doston ke competition pe invest nahi karta” bhai??? y’all are an investor what is wrong w you guys?? I love how peyush went this is stupid."

Shark’s panel for Shark Tank India 2 comprises Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal, CEO of People Group: Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle. Replacing Ashneer Grover is co-founder of CarDekho, Amit Jain.

