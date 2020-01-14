Take the pledge to vote

Movies
1-min read

Disco Raja Second Teaser Out, Ravi Teja Back with a Bang

The first teaser of Disco Raja was released on December 6, 2019. Since then, the fans of Ravi Teja have been eagerly awaiting for the next teaser.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 14, 2020, 3:12 PM IST
Ravi Teja in a still from Disco Raja.

Telugu actor Ravi Teja is all set to start 2019 with a bang. The southern star will be seen on the big screen in his latest movie Disco Raja. A teaser of the the film was released on Monday.

In the teaser, Ravi Teja can be seen showcasing his trademark stylish moves. He eliminates his enemies while grooving to music.

The trailer also shows the main villain Sethu, played by actor Bobby Simha, going on a killing spree.

Produced by SRT Entertainments, Disco Raja will hit the theatres on January 24.

Ravi Teja shared the link of the latest teaser on his Twitter account. He wrote, “Here's #DiscoRajaTeaser2!! Stay tuned...there's more to come!”

The first teaser of Disco Raja was released on December 6, 2019. Since then, the fans of Ravi Teja have been eagerly awaiting for the next teaser and the chance to see the superstar once again on the silver screen.

Both the teasers look slick and promise a lot entertainment for cinemagoers. Disco Raja is being directed by Vi Anand and also features actress Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput and Tanya Hope.

Other than Disco Raja, Ravi Teja is also to feature in Gopichand Malineni’s upcoming directorial Krack. The film will release on May 7 this year.

